North York fire being investigated, no injuries reported

Toronto fire investigators are looking into an early morning fire in North York which resulted in no injuries.

The fire department responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. at 2777 Steeles Ave. W. and put out the fire at International Delicatessen Foods.

The business appears to have had the words "Free Palestine" spray painted across its doors, according to images from the scene. The business's name is displayed as the acronym "IDF" on the building, according to images from the scene.

Police told CBC Toronto it did not have any information about the graffiti observed on the business.

While authorities have not said the fire is arson, coun. James Pasternak called it a "hate motivated attack on a Jewish owned business" in a social media post.