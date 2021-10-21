1 dead, another injured in North York shooting

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in North York early Thursday, Toronto police say.

Officers were initially called to the area of Bakersfield Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 3:25 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where a short time later he was pronounced dead.

A second victim made his own way to hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or relevant dashcam video is asked to contact police.