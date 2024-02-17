1 person dead after shooting in North York
Shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue
One person has died following a shooting in North York Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said they transported one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police later said the person died.
Police said suspects fled the scene in a black Mazda 6 hatchback vehicle, but no suspect description was immediately available.
Roads in the area have been closed for the investigation, police said.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE)<br>Jane St & Driftwood Ave<br>3:05pm<br>- victim has been pronounced deceased <br>- roads remain closed while police investigate<br>- anyone with info, call police @ 416-808-2222<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO363811?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO363811</a><br>^se—@TPSOperations