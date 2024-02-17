1 person dead after shooting in North York

One person has died following a shooting in North York Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said they transported one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later said the person died.

Police said suspects fled the scene in a black Mazda 6 hatchback vehicle, but no suspect description was immediately available.

Roads in the area have been closed for the investigation, police said.