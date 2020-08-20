6 hurt in 3 separate shootings in Toronto

Six people were injured in three separate shootings in just two hours in Toronto on Wednesday evening.

The first shooting happened in the area of Mt. Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke around 6:10 p.m., police said. Two victims were shot inside a townhouse complex. Both sustained minor injuries.

About 10 minutes later, there was a drive-by shooting near the corner of Pittsboro Drive and Finch Avenue West. One man was injured and drove himself to hospital, police said. Investigators are looking for a blue Honda Civic in connection with that incident.

Police believe the two shootings may be connected.

Then, at around 7:45 p.m., three men were shot outside a residence in the area of Shoreham Court and Jane Street in North York. All three were taken to a trauma in serious condition. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Police were unable to provide any suspect information early Thursday morning.