Victim in North York drive-by shooting identified as Hamid Zakarie

Police have now identified the victim in a drive-by shooting in North York early Thursday morning as Hamid Zakarie.

The Toronto police homicide unit is now investigating after Zakarie, 27, was shot dead on his way to the hospital along with a female companion and newborn baby.

Insp. Paul Rinkoff told reporters a man, a woman, and their newborn child were walking to a parked vehicle near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West shortly after 9 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up and two suspects opened fire.

Rinkoff said paramedics tried to treat the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that the woman and child were not injured and described the suspect vehicle as a four-door sedan last seen heading eastbound.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.