Man dead following double shooting in Newmarket

A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition following a shooting in Newmarket Friday night, York Regional Police say.

Woman taken to hospital in serious condition, police say

Police responded to a weapons call in the area of Colter Street in Newmarket just after 9 p.m. on Friday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Staff Sgt. Marc Hilliker told CBC Toronto that police responded to a weapons call in the area of Colter Street in New Market just after 9 p.m.

On arrival, EMS located two victims — a man and a woman — suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hilliker said the victims were transported to hospital where the man died. The woman remains hospitalized in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, Hilliker said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact police or crime stoppers.

