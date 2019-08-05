5 injured after shooting in 'packed' North York nightclub

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after five people were shot in the back of a North York nightclub early Monday morning.

One male victim is now in life-threatening condition.

Officer Stacey Davis of the Toronto Police Service said multiple calls came in just after 2 a.m. from the District 45 lounge on Finch Avenue West.

Davis said there was an altercation near the back of the club when shots began to ring out.

"The club was completely full," she said, adding later that it was "fortunate there's five victims only."

Two of the victims left the club before police arrived and took themselves to the hospital. The three others, including the male victim found in life-threatening condition, were located at the scene.

Davis says that after the shooting, patrons streamed out of the nightclub, many in emotional distress.

She says police believe the suspects took off before they arrived, and that police are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

"It's very concerning," she said of the shooting. "Like I said, the club was packed with patrons."

