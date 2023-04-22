Content
Man dead after bar shooting in North York: police

Toronto police say officers were responding to reports of a shooting near Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m.

Toronto police say the man died from multiple gunshot wounds on scene

Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of the vehicle.
Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in a North York bar Friday night. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

A man is dead after a bar shooting in North York Friday night.

Toronto police say officers were responding to reports of a shooting near Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a bar, police say. 

He died on scene.

Police say their homicide unit has taken over the investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

 

