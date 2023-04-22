Man dead after bar shooting in North York: police
Toronto police say officers were responding to reports of a shooting near Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West just before 10:30 p.m.
Toronto police say the man died from multiple gunshot wounds on scene
A man is dead after a bar shooting in North York Friday night.
Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a bar, police say.
He died on scene.
Police say their homicide unit has taken over the investigation and are appealing for witnesses.