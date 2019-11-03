Man wanted for abduction of 8-year-old girl in North York

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the abduction of an eight-year-old girl — who is now safe — near Blaydon Public School in North York on Friday.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m., the young girl was walking near the school, located at Tavistock Road and Keele Street.

Toronto police released this image of the vehicle driven by the suspect, The vehicle is described as a red Mazda CX-5 with tinted windows. (Toronto Police Service)

The girl was allegedly approached by a strange man, who grabbed her and covered her mouth with his hand, police say. He then dragged her for 60 metres to an SUV, and attempted to force her into the vehicle.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson says the girl was able to break free as the man was opening the door of the vehicle.

Hopkison noted that the incident is being investigated as an abduction instead of an attempted abduction because the man had the victim in his possession, as he dragged her to his car, before she was able to escape.

Police are now searching for the suspect, described as between 40 and 50 years old, with a skinny build and short grey hair.

He was wearing a blue and pink t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and black dress shoes, and drove away in what was believed to be a red Mazda CX-5 with tinted windows, police say.