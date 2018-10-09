Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

North Toronto ward election results

Willowdale could be the closest race among Toronto's northern wards on Monday night, with incumbents seeking wins against small fields in others.

Willowdale shaping up to be one of the closest races in the election

Who wins in Willlowdale, which has become super dense along Yonge Street, will be a big storyline on Monday night. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

In Willowdale, two candidates — who both once enjoyed the support of long-time area Coun. John Filion — are hoping to win.

In Willowdale, two candidates — who both once enjoyed the support of long-time area Coun. John Filion — are hoping to win.

Those interested in civic engagement may also want to keep an eye on Humber River-Black Creek, which had the second lowest voter turnout in the last municipal election and actually has fewer voting locations in this election than last.

Follow the results as they come in live below. (Note: CBC Toronto will not project a winner on Monday night, so you'll only be able to see who is leading. Official results will be confirmed by the City of Toronto this week.)

