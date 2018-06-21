Skip to Main Content
LCBO won't restock Norman Hardie wine amid sexual misconduct allegations
The LCBO says it will not restock Norman Hardie products in its stores amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the Ontario winemaker.

The LCBO says it will not be restocking Norman Hardie products amid sexual misconduct allegations against the winemaker. (Aaron Saltzman/CBC)

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says it will not restock Norman Hardie products in its stores amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the Ontario winemaker.

"Current inventory of Norman Hardie brand products will remain available at LCBO stores; however we will not be placing new orders at this time," said a statement issued by the LCBO on Twitter Thursday night.

On Wednesday, The Globe and Mail published an investigation alleging a "pattern of alleged sexual advances and sexual harassment" against Hardie, the founder of an esteemed winery and vineyard who has been credited for putting Prince Edward County on the map as a Canadian wine destination.

CBC News has not independently verified any such claims.

The allegations have shocked the wine and restaurant industry. Ottawa-area restaurants have also pulled Hardie's wines from their shelves. 

The LCBO says it "may make further determinations as more information becomes available."

