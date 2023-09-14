Durham Regional Police officers have released what they are calling newly corroborated information linked to the disappearance of a 13-year-old Bowmanville, Ont. girl who vanished back in 1963.

At a news conference Thursday on the 60-year anniversary of the last time Noreen Greenley was seen, detectives and family members pleaded with anyone who might have information about what happened to her to come forward.

"I'm sure that Noreen's parents — our grandparents — begged and pleaded for people to come forward with information on their daughter's disappearance 60 years ago," said Greenley's niece, Mandy Jones. "So it's not beneath us to stand here and beg and plead for information.

"We can't do this without your help … awareness is the key to solving this cold case for our family."

However, the information that was shared for the first time Thursday wasn't new at all.

Det. Sgt. Brad Corner told reporters that it was first reported to police by Greenley's father in 1968. He told officers that Noreen didn't disappear, but left home of her own volition, as she was pregnant.

Officers had recently been able to corroborate that information through recovered memo book entries from a Bowmanville police constable from 1963, he said.

"We understand that if this information proves to be true, Noreen Greenley may have left Bowmanville 60 years ago with no intention of returning," Corner said.

New timeline of events

According to a timeline of events shared Thursday, police said it is believed that back in 1963 Greenley went to Oshawa, where she stayed for two weeks, before going to Whitby, where she stayed for three weeks with a couple named Mary and Gary Benson.

Police say she and another girl then crossed Lake Ontario in a 40-foot cabin cruiser called the "Mary Bell," which was owned by a man named Franko.

Noreen then settled into a motel or cabins in Syracuse, New York, Corner said.

"Noreen was believed to be pregnant at that time, and gave birth to a baby boy," he said, later adding that police have no other information about the child.

Though this newly released information was presented in a police news release and during the bulk of the news conference as if it did happen, Corner later said it is only "one avenue of the investigation that we're looking at exploring."

Police have previously examined the possibility that Greenley was abducted, with her remains buried in a car in Bowmanville — though an excavation of that site turned up nothing.

Corner also said one of the challenges investigators have faced in this case was that Greenley's father died not long after providing this information to police.

"It was difficult to follow that up with anything concrete," he said.

Family hopes she's still alive

Police also shared several phone numbers Thursday they think might be related to the case in the hopes that someone might recognize one of them, but Corner could not specify why they are of interest.

"We're not entirely sure if they are or not," he said.

The case has also changed hands several times through the years — starting out with the eight-man Bowmanville police force in September 1963, before being referred to Ontario Provincial Police two weeks later, because of that force's increased resources. Durham police then took it over in 1995.

During Thursday's press conference, Jones said she and other family members gathered in front of the cameras were seeking answers about an investigation that, in many cases, is older than they are.

"But we believe in this case, it is solvable. We have the hope that we will be able to bring Noreen home," she said.

Jones also said people often ask them if they think Noreen is dead.

"We always say 'Yes, that's what our gut instinct tells us — but it's in all of our hearts and hopes that she is still alive.'"