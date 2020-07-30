Canadian, U.S. fighter jets will be in the skies over Toronto for NORAD training exercise
Residents can expect to see — and hear — various military aircraft, including fighter jets and a KC-135 Stratotanker, in the skies between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Canadian CF-18s and U.S. F-16s both participating
The North American Aerospace Defence Command, better known as NORAD, says it is conducting a "routine" training exercise in the skies above Toronto today.
In a series of tweets posted Wednesday evening, NORAD said that residents can expect to see fighter aircraft, including Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s and U.S. Air Force F-16s.
Also participating is a KC-135 Stratotanker, a large aircraft that refuels other planes mid-flight.
"These exercises ensure NORAD forces remain ready to respond to aerospace threats 24/7 anywhere in Canada and the United States," the combined military organization wrote.
Residents can expect to see — and hear — the various aircraft between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
