Another noose found hanging from Toronto construction site, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after another noose was found hanging from a construction site on Thursday — just weeks after two nooses were found on a site in East York.

EllisDon, one of the construction companies responsible for the site, told CBC Toronto Friday that the noose was discovered inside a partially-built tower at 81 Bay St., across from Scotiabank Arena.

"Yesterday, a piece of hate paraphernalia (a noose) was discovered at a portion of the project being managed by EllisDon and Govan Brown in joint venture," said Dustin Luchka, a spokesperson for the company.

The company apologized to the workers who made the discovery and "immediately started undertaking emergency stand downs and tool box talks to condemn the actions, offer support, and ask the individual or individuals to own up to their actions," Luchka said in a statement issued Friday.

Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet confirmed that police were made aware of the incident on Thursday. An investigator was assigned to the case on Friday.

Luchka said officers have since visited the site, adding that EllisDon and Govan Brown have launched their own internal investigation alongside police.

EllisDon also said it is offering employee assistance program services to "anyone who needs support at this time," including sub-trade workers.

'This is disgraceful'

Geoff Smith, president of EllisDon, said the company will do everything possible to "identify, prosecute and evict anyone involved from our industry.

"This is a disgraceful act by someone weak and cowardly," he said in a statement.

"The perpetrator has acted in a way to try and achieve notoriety and even influence by sowing division and hatred. We will never allow that to happen."

Joseph Kirk, the president of Govan Brown, agrees.

"We are appalled by this act and strongly condemn any behaviour that marginalizes or discriminates against any person," he said.

"I cannot stress enough that we will do everything possible to ensure the person(s) responsible are held accountable."

Nooses found at another construction site on June 10

The incident comes just weeks after nooses were found at the Michael Garron Hospital construction site, which is also run by EllisDon.

Employees called police after two Black construction workers found a couple of nooses at the site on Coxwell Avenue, north of Danforth Avenue, on June 10.

They told police that the nooses were not there when they left work the previous afternoon.

The construction site, which will be a new patient-care centre at Michael Garron, is secured by an entry code and is monitored by 24-hour surveillance video.

A couple of nooses were found at a construction site on Coxwell Avenue, north of Danforth Avenue, on June 10. (Martin Trainor/ CBC News)

In a statement issued Friday, police said they have been "actively investigating this incident" and that investigators from the Toronto police hate crime unit are involved.

Both the construction company and owners of the site have been assisting with the investigation, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators from 55 Division at 416-808-5500 or or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.