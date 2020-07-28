Police investigating 'hateful act' after 5th noose found on a Toronto construction site

Toronto police are investigating after another noose was found hanging at a construction site — this time on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project.

In a statement from Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the company overseeing the site, a spokesperson says a noose was found Tuesday near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West, the location where Fairbank Station, one of the stops on the light-rail route, is being built.

Crosslinx says it is "disgusted by this hateful act" and quickly called police to investigate the matter.

"Crosslinx stands in solidarity to condemn all racist and discriminatory actions and is committed to providing a respectful and safe working environment that is free of discrimination," the statement continues.

The company says it has turned over evidence to police for a criminal investigation and is looking to ensure that whomever is responsible for the "heinous" actions will be held to account.

On top of possible criminal charges, Crosslinx says those responsible will also be banned from its work sites.

4 nooses at 3 construction sites in June

This latest incident comes after four nooses were found at three different construction sites across the city in June.

Two nooses were found on a site near Michael Garron Hospital by Black construction workers. A third was discovered at 81 Bay St., and another one at a site in Regent Park.

A noose was found hanging from a construction site at 81 Bay St., near the Gardiner Expressway and Bay Street. (Supplied to CBC)

Construction firms EllisDon and The Daniels Corporation individually managed the three sites where these incidents took place .

Both companies said they were disgusted and launched their own internal investigations along with police.

To date, all the incidents are still being investigated and there have been no arrests or charges.

Chris Campbell, a member of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, called these incidents "despicable," "horrific" and "demeaning."

Campbell, a long-time worker and a representative for a carpenters' union, said racist incidents such as these have been happening for years.

Posters and artwork in support of the Black community are pictured here in the wake of a noose being found in Michael Garron Hospital in East York earlier this month. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

In response, community members across Toronto came out to show support for the city's Black community with posters and artwork last month.

Posters that say "Shut down hate" and "Call out racism every time" were seen outside Michael Garron Hospital in East York, and Regent Park.

Farheen Mahmood, who lives in Regent Park, told CBC News it was important for her to show her support, saying "this issue has been going on for so long — our Black communities need for us all to speak out."

"It's time for us to end racism. We have to do better and now's the time. We can't wait.".