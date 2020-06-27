Another company finds noose at Toronto construction site, third incident this month

Another company has now contacted police after finding a noose at one of its construction sites in Toronto, in the third incident of its kind this month.

The latest incident happened Friday in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood near Dundas and Sumach Streets. The Daniels Corporation says it launched its own investigation into what it calls an anti-Black incident.

"We are disgusted and horrified at this heinous act, which we are treating as a hate crime," Mitchell Cohen, president of the company, said in a press release.

"This deplorable act against the Black community is unacceptable and we reaffirm that there is zero tolerance for racism, prejudice and hate on our construction sites and within our organization."

Construction firm EllisDon said a noose was also found at one of its construction sites on Thursday, just weeks after two nooses were found by Black construction workers on a site in East York.

Police said they were trying to figure out whether or not the two incidents at EllisDon are connected. Both are being investigated as hate crimes, police confirmed to CBC Toronto Friday.

EllisDon says work immediately stopped when the noose was spotted and team leaders spoke with workers.

"This is a disgraceful act by someone weak and cowardly," said CEO Geoff Smith in a press release.

"We will do everything possible to identify, prosecute and evict anyone involved from our industry."

Noose reported at hospital construction site

EllisDon also reported finding a noose at a construction site at Michael Garron Hospital on June 10. The company says it has contacted police and is conducting its own internal investigation.

Toronto police say their hate crimes unit is investigating the incidents.

Suze Morrison, the NDP's member of provincial parliament in Toronto-Centre, said Saturday she also contacted police to follow up after seeing images of the nooses circulating on social media.

"This is a vile symbol of anti-Black racism that has absolutely no place in our loving and inclusive community," said Morrison.

"Anti-Black racism is real, is present in our community and systemic in our institutions, and we need to take incidents of racism incredibly seriously in order to make sure Black Torontonians are safe."

Racist graffiti in subway car

Meanwhile, the Toronto Transit Commission says it contacted police after it took a subway train out of service on Friday because someone vandalized it with the N-word misspelled.

The TTC says there were no cameras on the train, but an eyewitness has been connected with police who are investigating the incident.