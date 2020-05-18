Non-profit accused of trying to drive out Spadina Road tenants

A non-profit organization that provides housing for people with addiction and mental health issues is being accused of attempting to push out some of its longest-term tenants through frivolous non-stop repairs and exorbitant rent hikes.

LOFT Community Services has owned the building on Spadina Road since 2015. It denies the accusations, but admits it did warn some tenants just before Christmas last year of an impending 40 per cent rent hike.

"That was an error," LOFT CEO Heather McDonald told CBC Toronto. "We fixed it."

One of the tenants complained about the rent increase to the provincial Landlord and Tenant Board, and shortly thereafter, LOFT told residents the increase, to take effect April 1, would be only 2.2 per cent, in line with provincial guidelines.

LOFT offers housing at below-average rates and other supports to people with mental health and addiction issues. It has about 1,600 clients and owns more than 25 rental buildings city-wide, McDonald said. Only about three of its buildings include units that are rented out to people who are not LOFT clients.

This heritage property on Spadina Road housed 25 low-income tenants when LOFT bought it in 2015. Eight of those original tenants remain. The other units are rented to LOFT clients. (Mike Smee/CBC)

In 2015, LOFT bought the Spadina Road building, which consisted of 25 bachelor apartments, most of which were being rented by low-income tenants at rents that ranged from about $550 to more than $700 a month.

By the time LOFT took possession, 16 tenants were still renting units there. Today, only eight of those original tenants remain. Only those original tenants faced the 40 per cent rent hike, several tenants told CBC Toronto.

Although several of the tenants complained that conditions had deteriorated dramatically since LOFT took over, none would agree to be named or quoted because they said they were concerned about backlash from the landlord.

Aside from the aborted rent hike, the tenants had a litany of complaints: insufficient heating; non-stop maintenance for what they called frivolous issues; and inadequate notice given by the landlord before entering their units.

All of these things, they believe, have been happening to drive them out to enable LOFT clients to move in.

Geordie Dent, executive director of the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations, says renters are sometimes harassed into moving out by landlords who engage in needless, constant maintenance. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Geordie Dent, executive director of the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations, said some landlords are guilty of using frivolous repairs to badger tenants into leaving and unnecessary repairs can be an attempt to bring in new tenants at increased rates.

But tenants don't have to put up with that behaviour, he said.

'Not the law of mom and dad anymore'

"You can just say no. A landlord can't do whatever they want in the building. It's not the law of mom and dad anymore," Dent said. "You pay for rights in the city of Toronto."

But McDonald vehemently denied the maintenance being done on the 126-year-old building is frivolous.

"I would say those allegations are absolutely false," McDonald said. "We have put a lot of resources into improving" the building.

LOFT says it has made many improvements

McDonald said those improvements, since 2015, have included: installation of a sprinkler system; new drywall and painting in 60 percent of the units; new flooring throughout the property; new carpeting on the stairways; ceramic floor tiles in all hallways; and an upgraded fire alarm system.

"And there's now monthly pest control in place," she added.

As for the exodus of the original tenants, she said she believes that many of them were students who had plans to move on before LOFT took over.

McDonald also wondered whether frequent inspections by Toronto Fire Services, the city's municipal licensing and standards, and Toronto Public Health — which she says were not regularly done in the past — could be what is irking the tenants.

"Maybe that is what these tenants are speaking of — that they're having these people come in to ensure the quality of housing is is in place — that they maybe didn't have before."



As well, she said, since the start of the pandemic, the building is cleaned four times a day to ensure tenants are protected against COVID-19.

McDonald said her agency is now reaching out to the tenants to address their concerns.