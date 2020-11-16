Toronto staff made to sign non-disclosure agreement to be part of Ontario's COVID-19 health table

The Toronto Board of Health has unanimously approved a motion calling on the provincial government to make public all recommendations received from its COVID-19 advisory table, its chair says.

The move comes just as it was revealed at a board of health meeting Monday that Toronto Public Health staff were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to participate at the province's public health measures table.

"Once again, we're asking people to make hard sacrifices in order to control the surge in new COVID-19 cases. Full transparency and accountability are more important than ever in order to maintain public confidence and public trust. In the midst of an emergency, complete transparency is required," Coun. Joe Cressy, the board's chair, said in a news release Monday.

Recommendations made to Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams and cabinet by the provincial advisory tables, including the public health measures table, is currently kept confidential by the province, the news release says.

CBC News has reached out to the province for an explanation as to why a non-disclosure agreement was required. This story will be updated when a response is received.

"Unbelievable," tweeted Coun. Gord Perks. "I just learned [that] in order to participate in the Ontario public health measures table, Toronto Public Health staff had to sign an NDA. Why the secrecy?"

Also on Monday, the board approved recommendations to call on the provincial and federal governments to boost financial supports for communities "disproportionately" impacted by COVID-19, as well as guaranteeing paid sick days for all workers, and providing more support for businesses and staff directly affected by public health restrictions.

New data released by Toronto Public Health on Monday continues to show higher rates of COVID-19 in parts of the city's northwest corner.

For the week of Oct. 25, Black Creek had a positivity rate of 14 per cent and Rustic, 12.4 per cent. Thorncliffe Park in the city's east end had a positivty rate of 11.8 per cent.

The data also showed a growing spike among those 80 years of age and above since the virus resurged in late summer.

Toronto mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the city at 2 p.m.

CBC News will carry the news conference live above.