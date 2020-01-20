'No surprises' expected in Ontario budget, Ford says
Premier made the comments during a speech at the Rural Ontario Municipalities Association conference
Premier Doug Ford says there will be "no surprises" for Ontario municipalities in his government's spring budget.
Ford made the comments today during a speech at a conference of rural municipal leaders in Toronto.
The Progressive Conservative government has started consultations to develop its second spending package, which will be unveiled later this year.
Ford's first budget angered civic leaders when it quietly made funding cuts to public health and child care.
The government backtracked on the funding cuts, postponing them until this year and offering transitional funding to municipalities as they dealt with the changes.
Ford says he has asked his cabinet to reach out to municipalities to ensure they are aware of measures coming in the budget.
