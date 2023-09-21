Subway service resumes between Vaughan and St Andrew stations after earlier shutdown

Full subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 1 after an earlier signal problem prompted a long stretch to be shut down early Thursday.

The TTC says riders can expect minor delays between Vaughan and St Andrew stations as they work to get all trains back on the line.

Service between the two stations was completely halted for several hours as crews worked to resolve the signal issue.

Shuttle buses will continue to run until service is back at full capacity, a spokesperson said.