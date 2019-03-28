No sellout crowd for Jays home opener - but GM not worried about team's fortunes

The Blue Jays hit the field for their home opener Thursday afternoon and, unlike in previous years, fans can still snag a ticket.

Opening pitch against the Detroit Tigers is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. under a closed roof at the Rogers Centre, and it appears last year's attendance woes have carried over to the 2019 campaign.

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing your #OpeningDay 25-man roster! #LetsGoBlueJays

In 2016, when the Jays made a run all the way to the League Championship Series, attendance hit nearly 3.5 million fans, good for third-best in the league.

In 2017, the Jays still drew more than three million fans.

But last year, attendance fell to just over 2.3 million, which averages out to a drop of just over 10,000 fans per game.

The Toronto sign outside city hall is lit in blue to mark opening day and team General Manager Ross Atkins said the organization is "excited" about the season, even if fans are not.

You know spring is here when it's the @BlueJays opening day. Good luck to our Jays as they kick off their season this afternoon at the @RogersCentre. We're lighting the Toronto sign in blue today to celebrate opening day of the 2019 season! #OpeningDay #LetsGoBlueJays

"From an executive standpoint, this is a fresh start," Atkins told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Thursday.

"Thinking about all the young players that we're going to see for the first time, the first opening day for near 10 players, this is as good a feeling as you're going to have."

With the opening-day roster missing the big names of recent years like Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki and others, the team is banking on excitement building over young prospects mixing in with players who've had a few years in the majors.

Atkins defended the team's lack of big moves during the free-agent frenzy of the off-season by noting that he would have had to move top prospects.

"To sell the future for potential short-term gains and short-term excitement is not what's best for the organization," he said.

He said team owners are committed to the team and to winning.

"We have plenty of money and we're going to have plenty of money and we're going to be spending at elite levels," he said.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said the team is committed to winning despite a lack of major moves in the off-season. (CBC)

Atkins would not answer direct questions about how good or bad he expects the team to be this year, but he touted the Jays' strong farm system as something fans should keep in mind.

"We're very aware of the division, we're aware of the challenges, but we are as excited as we can be about this young core," Atkins said.

"We've been through some rough patches so we feel there's a lot of good things ahead."