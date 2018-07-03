No injuries in 3-alarm fire in new housing development in Scarborough

No injuries are reported in a three-alarm fire that erupted in a new housing development in Scarborough's L'Amoreaux neighbourhood late Tuesday.

The fire started in a home under construction around 11 p.m. at Kennedy Road and Southlawn Drive, near Finch Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

No one was inside at the time, said Gary Long, spokesperson for Toronto police. Fire crews are working to put out the flames that have now spread to a second home.

An evacuation of nearby homes is underway.

Police have shut down Kennedy Road from Huntingwood Drive to Bellbrook Road. Buena Vista Avenue is also closed in both directions. ​