No grounds to charge officer in shooting that stopped stabbing attack, police watchdog says

There are no grounds to charge a Toronto police officer who was caught on dramatic cellphone video shooting a man in order to stop a brutal and prolonged stabbing attack on a residential street, the province's police watchdog said Friday.

Back on the morning of Sept. 14, 2017, police were called to Driftwood Avenue and Cobbler Crescent, north of Jane and Finch, for reports of an assault.

Two officers who arrived at the scene found one man stabbing another on the sidewalk, according to a news release issued the day after the incident by the Special Investigations Unit, which probes incidents involving police that result in a civilian's injury or death or allegations of sexual assault.

The officers "repeatedly told the man to stop and drop his knife," according to a news release issued Friday by the SIU.

One of the officers fired his gun and hit the attacker.

The stabbing victim, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 20s who was shot, were taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the SIU said at the time. The SIU said Friday the man who was shot was 27 years old.

Tony Loparco, SIU director, said Friday "there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges" against the officer who shot at the attacker.

The attack occurred on a residential street as several passersby looked on. On a video posted to Facebook after the incident, onlookers shout, "Can you stop?" Dogs begin barking and more onlookers appear, some driving their cars close to the two men while honking their horns, in attempts to stop the violence.

Later that week, Ian Scott, a former director of the SIU, reviewed the video and said he would have liked to hear an explicit warning from police before hearing the gunshot. Police cannot be heard issuing their warning on the video Scott reviewed.

"But it's so clear that the level of aggression by the fellow who ends up being shot is so stark that, in my view, based solely on the video — there may be more information or more evidence — but based solely on the video, the use of force appears to be justified in these circumstances," Scott told CBC Toronto after viewing the footage.

Scott noted that, given the attacker was using an "extreme degree of force," both police and civilians have the right to use force, including lethal force, to stop such an attack.