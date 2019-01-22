No foul play suspected in man's death at downtown building, police say

No foul play is suspected in connection with a man's death at a downtown building late Tuesday morning.

Police were called shortly after 11 a.m. for reports that a male fell from an unknown floor of a building near Yonge and Wellesley streets. Initially, police described the incident as an industrial accident, and said the coroner and the Ministry of Labour had been notified.

Later, Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet told CBC Toronto that they no longer believe it was an industrial accident and that no foul play is suspected.