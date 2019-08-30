Hundreds without electricity in St. Clair West area

Approximately 800 Toronto Hydro customers in the St. Clair West area are without electricity, Toronto Hydro says.

The outage, which started around 3 p.m., will likely continue until midnight, as crews are faced with complex and time-consuming underground repairs, the city-owned utility says.

Customers in and around the area of St. Clair Avenue West, south to Bloor Street West, west to Dufferin Street, and east to Bathurst Street are affected.

Kaitlyn Woods, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, says the outage is caused by "defective equipment."