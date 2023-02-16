Police watchdog won't lay criminal charges against officers in death of Taresh Bobby Ramroop

No criminal charges will be laid against police in the death of Taresh Bobby Ramroop, who fell to his death from a west-end Toronto highrise last fall, Ontario's police watchdog says.

In a news release Thursday, the Special Investigations Unit said its director, Joseph Martino, found "no reasonable grounds" to believe a Toronto police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death on Oct. 13.

Family members and friends of Ramroop gathered outside the apartment building where he died in the days after his death, demanding that police be held accountable, saying what their loved one needed was mental health help — not a police response.

No such help arrived, they alleged.

