City asks province for 'no board report' after talks with outside workers stall

City officials have requested that the Ontario labour ministry issue a "no board report," saying contract talks with the union representing the city's outside workers have stalled.

Negotiators for the city and CUPE Local 416 have been engaged in talks for more than four months, the city said in a news release on Monday.

Typically, no board reports are issued within days if contract talks are at an impasse, starting the 17-day countdown toward a strike or lockout deadline.

Job security, wages, benefits and parental leave remain are outstanding issues. The city said it requested the no board report on Monday, after "much consideration" on the weekend.

"This step in the process will, the city hopes, assist both sides in achieving a fair and affordable collective agreement," the city said in the release.

"A No Board Report starts the clock for a potential work stoppage beginning in the third week of February."

The contract between the city and the union local, which represents 5,000 outside workers, expired on Dec. 31, 2019.

Its members work in such areas as animal services, parks and recreation, water, solid waste management, paramedic services and community housing.

The city said it is committed to reaching an agreement.

"The City of Toronto remains committed to negotiating a collective agreement that is fair and affordable and will continue to engage with the union to achieve that goal," the city said.

Talks are continuing with CUPE Local 79, the city's inside workers, the city added.