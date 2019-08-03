Nish Duraiappah named Peel region's new chief of police

Former Halton police deputy chief Nish Duraiappah has been named Chief of Police of the Peel Regional Police, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) announced on Friday.

Duraiappah, who has been a member of the force for 25 years, will take over from Chris McCord who was appointed interim chief on Jan. 11 this year.

"Deputy Chief Nish Duraiappah has been a valuable member of the team responsible for our success here in Halton," HRPS board chair Rob Burton said in a press release.

"He has also been a key leader in public safety throughout Ontario and Canada. We sincerely wish him all the very best in his new role next door in Peel region."

Burton said Duraiappah's day-to-day approach and the many initiatives that have flourished under his leadership have had a positive and valued impact on members, as well as the community.

An 'incredible' leader within the HRPS

HRPS Chief Stephen Tanner said Duraiappah has been an "incredible" member and leader within the Halton Regional Police Service throughout his career and will be greatly missed.

Tanner said Duraiappah has played an instrumental role in building the strong senior leadership team within the HRPS.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Nish as a neighbouring police chief and partner in building strong community safety and well-being across our two regions," Tanner said.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie welcomed the news of Duraiappah's appointment.

In a tweet, Crombie pledged to work with the incoming chief to ensure Mississauga remains safe.