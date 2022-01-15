9 people sent to hospital as 4-alarm fire blazes in Toronto's west end

At least one person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following an apartment fire near Leeds Street and Ossington Avenue.

Eight other people have been sent to hospital with minor injuries, according to Toronto Fire Services.

Early Saturday morning, people reported seeing flames and smoke off the top of the multi-story apartment building in the city's west end.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, firefighters say, but the blaze spread through the second and third floor of the building. It is currently classified as a four-alarm fire.

It is unclear how many people have been displaced by the fire, but TTC buses have been sent to provide some shelter.

All of Leeds Street is currently blocked off and police are advising people to avoid the area.