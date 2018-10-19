Man convicted of shooting Gabriel Nikov, 18, to death handed 16-year prison sentence

The man convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of 18-year-old Gabriel Nikov on a bustling downtown Toronto corner was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday.

Bradley Cheveldayoff, 24, will serve fewer years behind bars, however, as an Ontario Superior Court justice deducted four years from the sentence for time he spent in pre-trial custody under harsh conditions.

Cheveldayoff was originally charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting. Earlier this year, however, a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

In April 2016, Cheveldayoff shot Nikov six times in the back with an illegal firearm outside of a Tim Horton's coffee shop at the intersection of Yonge and Bloor streets. A physical confrontation between the two preceded the shooting.

The Crown initially argued for an 18- to 20-year sentence, while Cheveldayoff's defence counsel pushed for 10 to 12 years.

In his ruling, Justice Suhail A.Q. Akhtar noted Cheveldayoff's troubled history. His teen parents gave him up as a small child and he spent considerable periods of time with the Children's Aid Society and as a ward of the Crown.

He also had previous run-ins with police following several other violent incidents, including threatening to shoot a TTC bus driver and two robberies in which he was armed with a knife. During one of those instances, Cheveldayoff slashed a teenager's face, leaving the victim disfigured for life.

By the time he shot Nikov to death, Cheveldayoff was on parole and banned for life from possessing weapons.

"Mr. Cheveldayoff has an unenviable criminal record for someone of his relatively young age. That record contains crimes of violence perpetrated on strangers, some of which were committed on bail," Akhtar wrote.

He added that the four years deducted from the 16-year sentence was due to time served, as well as more than 260 days spent under lockdown at Toronto South Detention Centre.

Victim's mother struggles with sentence

Kelly Whetter, Nikov's mother, commended the judge for handing down the maximum possible sentence for a manslaughter conviction, though she remains troubled that the original murder charge was changed at all.

Kelly Whetter, Nikov's mother (right), poses with a friend and member of a support group Whetter established following her son's shooting death. (Jasmin Seputis/CBC)

"He had a loaded, semi-automatic handgun in his pocket at Yonge and Bloor. Somebody was going to be hurt. It was just my son, but it could have been many more people," she said.

"Sixteen years, it doesn't compare to the life sentence that we all have not having Gabriel here."

Whetter added that she hopes Cheveldayoff serves his whole sentence.