3 people shot inside downtown Toronto nightclub

Three people were shot inside a downtown Toronto nightclub early Monday, police say, the latest incident in a rash of gun violence in the city over the last several weeks.

The shootings happened around 2:45 a.m. at an establishment in the area of Queen Street West and Denison Avenue.

Two of the victims were taken to a trauma centre for treatment, while the third went to a local hospital, paramedics said. All three have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No further information about the victims was released.

Roads were closed in the area overnight but have since reopened to traffic.

Monday's triple shooting comes after four people were injured in three separate shootings on Sunday.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in North York.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that the recent spate of violence is "deeply troubling.

"The death and devastation that gun violence causes in all our communities is unacceptable and I am committed to making sure all governments work together to do everything possible to meaningfully address gun violence and keep our communities safe." he said.

Tory is running for re-election in the upcoming Oct. 24 municipal election.