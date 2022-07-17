Toronto nightclub shooting injures 2 people

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called around 3:30 a.m. with reports of the shooting at a club near King Street West and Bathurst Street.

Officers found one man and one woman with gunshot wounds. They said both were rushed to the hospital.

There was no update on their conditions as of 10 a.m., but police said the investigation is ongoing.