Charges laid against Newmarket pair in death of Toronto woman

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Toronto woman at a Newmarket home in late July.

York Regional Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon in the death of Nicole Mercer.

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon. Both of those charged are from Newmarket, police say.

Police say they were called to a home in the area of Prospect Street and Gorham Street for reports of an injured perso around 1:30 a.m. on July 29.

They arrived to find Mercer, 22, with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem investigation found Mercer died of a gunshot wound, police say.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with them to contact police.