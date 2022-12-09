2 men charged in fatal stabbing in Toronto's east end

Two Toronto men have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 57-year-old victim in the east end earlier this week, police said Friday.

A 30-year-old man is facing one count of second-degree murder, while a 23-year-old man was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both of the accused were arrested on Thursday, police said, and were scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Nicola Maioreno, 57, was stabbed in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues in the early morning hours of Dec. 6, according to police.

Officers initially found him badly injured inside a Toronto Community Housing building in the neighbourhood. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Maioreno's killing was the 65th homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.