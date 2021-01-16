Nick Mantas ekes out narrow byelection win to replace Jim Karygiannis in Ward 22

Nick Mantas won a narrow victory Friday night to replace former Toronto city councillor Jim Karygiannis in Ward 22.

Mantas, who was the former chief of staff to Karygiannis, was considered one of the more high-profile candidates among the 28 running in the byelection for Scarborough-Agincourt.

According to the city's unofficial results, Mantas had a total of 3,261 votes with all 41 polls reporting. He won by a margin of just 223 votes over his nearest rival, Manna Wong, who garnered 3,038 votes.

The results are deemed unofficial until the city clerk can declare a winner, according to a tweet from Toronto Elections.

Karygiannis was removed as city councillor in September 2020 due to a campaign spending violation in the 2018 municipal election.

Former Toronto city councillor Jim Karygiannis was removed last September after a campaign finance violation in 2018. (Grant Linton/CBC)

In an email on Thursday, Mayor John Tory urged people to go to the polls and cast their ballots, even though they're living under a provincial stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to reassure residents that health and safety has been a top priority for this election and that city staff have been working with Toronto Public Health to make sure all safety protocols are in place," Tory told CBC Toronto.

The city said in a news release this week that the byelection can proceed as planned.

"Government services, including elections, are essential for the continuity of government," the city said in the release.

"Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt has been without representation since September 24, 2020, and it is important that the electors are able to exercise their democratic right to vote."

The release said the city clerk, with the help of Toronto Public Health, reviewed the provincial stay-at-home order that took effect in Ontario on Thursday and determined that the vote can and will proceed.