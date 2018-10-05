Uber GM responds to Toronto man's death as calls mount for increased safety

Amid growing calls for safety testing for ride-share and taxi drivers, the general manager of Uber Canada appeared on Metro Morning to explain what his company is doing to keep passengers safe.

Rob Khazzam spoke with CBC six months after Nicholas Cameron, 28, was killed while riding in an Uber on the way to the airport.

On March 21, Cameron's driver pulled onto the left shoulder of the Gardiner Expressway to pick up his cell phone from the floor of the car before merging back into traffic. The car was hit from behind by a vehicle driving at full speed, breaking Cameron's neck and spine instantly.

Khazzam called Cameron's death "tragic", but would not say if Toronto should reinstate a scrapped 17-day training course for taxis that Uber had lobbied to have removed.

"At the time, we really felt … that the technology that ride-sharing could bring, the types of features that it can utilize, were really superior or could be more effective than the prior practices we saw in place," said Khazzam of Uber's push to have the city ditch the training course.

The driver merged onto the highway from the shoulder lane. The vehicle was then rear-ended immediately. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"As an example, we use telematics, the ability to measure the rate at which drivers break and accelerate, to assess their driving efficiency or driving safety."

As a result, Toronto opted to shelve safety training in 2016 for both taxis and ride-share drivers by allowing drivers to pick up passengers without a traditional taxi licence.

'They lowered the bar for everyone'

Cameron's family sees his death as a direct result of that decision.

"Instead of raising the bar for ride-share safety for companies like Uber and Lyft, what they did is they lowered the bar for everyone," said Nicholas' brother Patrick Cameron in a previous interview.

On Friday, Khazzam said that Uber was open-minded to "any and all" types of training imposed by the city.

"I can't speak to the specific 17-day training period," said Khazzam. "I'm not sure what the efficacy of that training is."

Khazzam was also pressed on why drivers in cities like New York or Montreal are required to take a road safety test. In Toronto, drivers are only required to have a licence, fewer than nine demerit points, and no major convictions.

Toronto hosted a series of public consultations about its vehicle-for-hire bylaws after revealing that 67,000 drivers are licensed for Uber and Lyft in Toronto. (The Canadian Press)

"In Toronto we see predominantly part-time drivers, they are driving, the majority of them, for less than 15 hours a week, whereas in some of those markets … we see drivers that are driving 70-80 hours a week," said Khazzam.

He went on to say that he thought having road safety tests in all cities is something Uber "should look at."

Khazzam also said that Uber had added more safety features, including allowing app users to submit safety concerns about drivers, triggering an Uber investigation team to look into the driver.

LISTEN: Rob Khazzam speaks about Uber's safety record

Uber has also introduced a measure which de-activates drivers' accounts for six hours if they've been driving for 12 hours straight.

This fall, Toronto launched a series of public consultations aimed at reviewing regulations around vehicle-for-hire services, including Uber and Lyft.

Cameron's family also started a petition, now signed by nearly 20,000 people, calling for a modernized safety test for ride-share and taxi drivers.