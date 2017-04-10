Pickering man who killed pregnant wife handed life sentence, to serve at least 17 years

A Pickering man convicted in the 2017 killing of his pregnant wife has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Nicholas Baig pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year. The charge carries an automatic life sentence.

Arianna Goberdhan was nine-months pregnant with what would have been her first child when she was found dead at a Pickering home in April 2017. Her unborn baby did not survive. She was 27 at the time of her murder.

The couple was married for six months before Baig was charged with her slaying. Police said they had received a call about a domestic disturbance at the residence on the night Goberdhan was killed.

Baig was arrested 24 hours later in Markham and charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in January.

