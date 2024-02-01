Rinks at 3 Toronto parks to be upgraded thanks to over $500K from Maple Leafs, MSLE, NHL

Rinks at three Toronto parks will be revamped thanks to an investment of more than $500,000 from three organizations as part of an NHL all-star legacy project.

The money from the Toronto Maple Leafs, MLSE Foundation and the NHL has been earmarked for ball and ice hockey rinks at Alexandra Park, West Mall Rink and Port Union Community Recreation Centre.

Coun. Ausma Malik, who represents Spadina-Fort York, told a news conference at Alexandra Park on Wednesday that the investment will reduce barriers to play.

"These upgraded recreational spaces will provide more than 23,000 young people in our neighbourhood with a place to hang out, have fun and make connections to each other," she said.

Young people who took part in a mini hockey camp at Alexandra Park are pictured here. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

The weekend features several community events, including free ice skating at Nathan Phillips Square from Thursday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with more than 20 hours of public skating time and free skate rentals.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is set for Saturday at 3 p.m.

