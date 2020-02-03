NDP ethics watchdog calls for probe of newspaper ads criticizing Ontario teachers' unions

The Ontario NDP is calling for an investigation into what it calls a series of anti-teacher advertisements that ran in three national newspapers over the weekend, but the government is already denying any involvement.

NDP ethics critic Taras Natyshak says the full-page advertisements violate the province's election spending rules with two byelections currently underway in several Ottawa-area ridings.

The advertisements, from a group calling itself Vaughan Working Families, say parents support the government during a tense round of contract talks with provincial teachers' unions.

Natyshak says the advertisements mimic government speaking points and alleges partisan supporters may have purchased them.

Critics say the advertisements mimic government speaking points and alleges partisan supporters may have purchased them. (CBC)

Paul Calandra, the PC government house leader told CBC Toronto he hasn't seen the ads, but denied any involvement in their placement.

"The government obviously is not involved in any way, shape or form," he said.

"It's not something that we put out, not something we've endorsed."

It's unclear who purchased the full-page, colour ads as there is no contact information listed for Vaughan Working Families.

All four major unions have been engaged in escalating job actions in recent weeks as bargaining with the government appears to have made little progress.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) ramped up its job action today as contract talks with the province broke off last week.

Sam Hammond, ETFO's president, tweeted about advertisements over the weekend saying whoever purchased the ads have "some deep pockets."

Wow! The Vaughan “Working” Families have some deep pockets when you consider it costs between $50-$80,000 for these 2 one day ads, not to mention the PR firm costs to develop the ads! <a href="https://twitter.com/ETFOeducators?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ETFOeducators</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ETFO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ETFO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OFLabour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OFLabour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/osstf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@osstf</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OECTAProv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OECTAProv</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AEFO_ON_CA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEFO_ON_CA</a> <a href="https://t.co/B2LpUcNJBs">pic.twitter.com/B2LpUcNJBs</a> —@etfopresident

Calandra said the government is focused on getting back to the bargaining table.

"For us, the best approach is to get back to the table and have a negotiated settlement that includes our partners in the education system," he said.