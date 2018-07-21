York police search for man after 'suspicious' death of woman in Newmarket

Homicide investigators in York Region are searching for a man after the "suspicious" death of a woman in Newmarket, police said Saturday.

Officers who were called to an apartment complex at 75 Huron Heights Drive at about 7:20 a.m. found the woman unconscious and suffering from "obvious signs of trauma," York Regional Police said in a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about the victim was provided.

According to police, a man was spotted "fleeing" the area, shirtless, before officers arrived. He is described as between 25 and 30 years old, about 170 pounds with long black hair, a thin mustache and a goatee beard.

Detectives are canvassing the area around the apartment building and searching for any security cameras that may have captured footage of the incident.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.