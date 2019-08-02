23-year-old man accused in Markham quadruple homicide to make court appearance

The case of a man accused in an alleged quadruple homicide in Markham is expected back in court today.

Menhaz Zaman has been in custody since York Regional Police discovered the bodies of four people inside a home on Sunday.

The four people have since been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

Police have not shared how the victims are connected to each other or the accused, but friends have confirmed that the four who died are the suspect's grandmother, parents and sister.

From left to right: Firoza Begum, 70; Momotaz Begum, 50; Malesa Zaman, 21 and Moniruz Zaman, 59. (Facebook)

The day after the bodies were found, Zaman was charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

He's due to appear in court in Newmarket today.

Meanwhile, extended family and friends of the Zaman are gathering this afternoon for a funeral service for the four victims at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto in Scarborough.