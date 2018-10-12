A Newmarket lawyer agreed to surrender his licence Friday, after admitting he ripped off clients to the tune of about $500,000.

Derrick McNamara appeared at a hearing of the Ontario Law Society. So did a Newmarket couple he had scammed three years ago.

Michael Oshust and Stephania Meyer hired McNamara when they were selling their Bondi Avenue home in the summer of 2015. The home sold within a month but, the law society was told Friday, McNamara didn't turn over the proceeds of that sale, which amounted to about $400 thousand.

"He denied everything, saying everything had been paid off. Then the next story was the cheques are still in his office," Meyer told CBC Toronto Friday.

Newmarket lawyer Derrick McNamara, outside the Ontario Law Society office on University Avenue on Friday. He had just agreed to voluntarily surrender his licence, for misappropriating almost $500,000 of his clients' money. (Mike Smee/CBC)

Law society lawyer Tanus Rutherford said in a list of allegations that McNamara "misappropriated" a total of about $490,000 dollars from various clients dating back to 2012.

Oshust and Meyer, who are both house painters, said in a victim impact statement that they had been struggling financially and were depending on the sale of their home to provide some breathing room.

Instead, they said, their financial situation became even worse as McNamara stalled.

The Newmarket house once owned by Oshust and Meyer is on the left. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

They were obliged to continue making payments to two mortgage companies, neither of which had received any money from the sale, the couple said.

Their relationship began to suffer, too, their victim statement read.

"Our marriage was at wits end," Oshust told CBC Toronto. "We were arguing, crying."

'Just a nightmare'

Meyer said that while the relationship has survived, "financially, the scars will take a lot longer to heal.

"Our car payments started falling behind, which led to both of our cars being repossessed on the same night," Meyer said.

"We'd booked a small vacation to celebrate after the sale. We couldn't do that either. We lost the vacation ... It's just a nightmare."

They said police told them it was a civil matter and advised them to contact a lawyer. They did, but the new legal fees only made their financial problems worse, they said.

Books scrutinized

After more than a year, and a complaint to the Ontario Law Society, McNamara finally repaid the money from the sale of the house to the mortgage companies, the society heard. He also paid restitution, but it's not clear who the restitution was paid to.

Oshust and Meyer said they have only received $26,000. They were expecting almost $200,000 from the house sale.

As well, the society's lawyer maintained that when McNamara's books were examined, other examples of him mishandling his trust account were uncovered. The total that he misappropriated, dating back to 2012, was about $490,000, the society said in its list of allegations against McNamara. But it's not clear who the other clients are.

Bipolar disorder blamed

Rutherford recommended allowing McNamara to voluntarily surrender his licence to practise rather than revoking it, a recommendation that was accepted by the tribunal. They gave him until Oct. 26 to comply.

In his submission to the tribunal, McNamara said he he suffers from bipolar disorder and blamed his transgressions on the psychiatric condition. He said he has apologized to Oshust and Meyer.

Asked by CBC Toronto what he would do differently, McNamara replied, "Make more responsible decisions."