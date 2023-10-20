York police investigating 'suspicious' death after discovery of human remains in Newmarket

York Regional Police are investigating a "suspicious" death after human remains were found in a wooded area in Newmarket earlier this week.

In a press release on Friday, police said they were alerted to the discovery of the remains on Thursday around 4 p.m.

Officers found the remains of a woman in a forested area behind a medical building parking lot at the northwest corner of Davis Drive and Bayview Parkway, near the Tannery Mall and the Tom Taylor Trail.

Police say her age and identity are unknown at this time.

Homicide investigators will be in the area searching for evidence and witnesses. Police ask anyone with information or video footage of the area to contact police or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.