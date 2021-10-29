Beloved father, teammate dies following COVID-19 outbreak among men's hockey players

A COVID-19 outbreak among players in a men's hockey league in Newmarket, Ont., has claimed the life of a beloved teammate and infected more than a dozen others.

Oro-Medonte resident Garry Weston, 75, died last week from complications related to COVID-19, his daughter Amber-Lea Weston-Campbell confirmed to CBC News.

Weston-Campbell said the father of three was a family man and sports lover who was kind to all those he met.

"The smile on his face ... it just lit up a room and you just knew he was so proud of the family that he and my mom built," she said.

"It's going to be hard without him."

All cases among fully vaccinated individuals

York Region's public health unit confirmed 13 residents, and two from the neighbouring Simcoe-Muskoka health unit, tested positive for the novel coronavirus after playing hockey games at the National Training Rink (NTR) in late September and early October.

The cases are linked to a three-on-three league for men over the age of 50, who had been playing at the rink for several years. All are considered breakthrough infections because they were among fully vaccinated people, the health unit said.

"That was the first game he played in 18 months, so he was very excited, we all were," said Brian Dunn, Weston's close friend, with whom he had played hockey for five decades.

"I'm still trying to figure out how this all sort of happened."

Weston-Campbell said her father was admitted to hospital after having trouble breathing, and ended up in the intensive care unit. Days later, when his condition declined suddenly, he was put on a ventilator.

Garry Weston's daughter remembers him as a family man and sports lover who was kind to all those he met. (Submitted by the Weston family)

That's when health-care workers noticed he had suffered a massive stroke and he was eventually put on life support.

Doctors told the family that even if he beat the odds and survived being taken off the ventilator, the damage caused by the stroke would leave him unable to walk or communicate.

"He wouldn't be able to live like that," said Weston-Campbell, a registered nurse.

The family decided to take him off life support and Weston died in the hospital last Thursday. He leaves behind his wife, three children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Rink followed COVID-19 protocols, manager says

Dr. Richard Gould, York Region's acting medical officer of health, said the source of the outbreak may have been a player who was symptomatic while playing. He said there were opportunities for the virus to spread despite all the players being vaccinated.

"Vaccines reduce our risk of infection and serious illness by a tremendous amount," said Gould. "But nothing is 100 per cent effective, unfortunately, and that's proved to be the case in this situation."

Andrew Shorkey, general manager of National Training Rink, said strict protocols were in place to keep players and rink staff safe.

All players were required to fill out a waiver declaring they weren't experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 and to prove they were fully vaccinated before being allowed to enter the building, he said.

But Shorkey acknowledged some of the protections hinged on the honesty and vigilance of the players themselves.

"With respect to the change rooms, we're not going in actively checking that they are following all the rules," he said.

"They do have a right to privacy ... but we enforce it when they come out and they have to be wearing masks in the hallways."

The rest of the hockey players who contracted the virus recovered well, as did several of Weston-Campbell's family members who got sick after her father did.

Weston-Campbell said her father had no underlying risk factors aside from his age, such as diabetes or obesity, that can make COVID-19 deadly.

Despite the family tragedy, she said she still believes in the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and encourages people to get vaccinated.

"Some people think, 'Well, if he was vaccinated and it didn't work, then what's the point?' But really its about mitigating the risks," she said.

"Just because you're wearing a seatbelt doesn't mean you're not going to die in a car accident."