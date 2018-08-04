8 injured, 5 critically, after 4 vehicles crash in Newmarket

Eight people have been injured, five critically, after four vehicles crashed in Newmarket early Saturday, a York Region official says.

One of the injured in the crash on Davis Drive West is a child, according to Insp. Peter Casey, duty inspector for York Regional Police.

Police received a call about the crash at 7:15 a.m. Police said four vehicles collided.

Injured taken to 3 hospitals

Paramedics took the injured people to three hospitals, including Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Nathalie Thivierge, communications manager for York Region, said.

Davis Drive West is closed from Jane to Keele Streets as police investigate, Casey said.

York Regional Police's major investigation unit is on the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.