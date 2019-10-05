Man dies after double shooting in Newmarket

A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition following a shooting in Newmarket Friday night, York Regional Police say.

Staff Sgt. Marc Hilliker told CBC Toronto that police responded to a weapons call in the area of Colter Street in Newmarket just after 9 p.m.

On arrival, EMS located two victims — a man and a woman — with gunshot wounds.

Hilliker said the victims were transported to hospital where the man died. The woman is in hospital in serious condition.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, Hilliker said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact police or Crime Stoppers. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Pauline Metalinos, who has been living in the area for nearly 13 years, said the shooting happened just down the street from her home.

"Nothing like that has ever happened here," Metalinos told CBC Toronto. "The most we've had is teenagers stealing coins from cars."

Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby said the area was heavily populated with neighbours at the time of the shooting and investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Busby said no suspect information is available but residents reported seeing a dark-coloured vehicle fleeing the area.