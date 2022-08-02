Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Homicide investigators probing Toronto woman's death in Newmarket

The death of a Toronto woman found in a Newmarket home last Friday is being investigated as a homicide, York Regional Police say.

Victim identified as 22-year-old Nicole Mercer

Police say they are investigating a Toronto woman's death in Newmarket as a homicide. (CBC)

In a news release Tuesday, police say officers were called to a home in the area of Prospect Street and Gorham Street for reports of an injured person.

They arrived to find 22-year-old Nicole Mercer. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem investigation found Mercer died of a gunshot wound, police say.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with them to contact police.

