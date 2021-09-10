York Region police investigating after boy, 8, hit by car in Newmarket

York Region police say an eight-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by an SUV on Thursday evening.

Police say a boy on a bicycle was hit by the vehicle in Newmarket, Ont., at about 6:15 p.m.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2020 black Lincoln Navigator, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area contact the police.

Their investigation is ongoing.