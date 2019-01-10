Toronto police are searching for a woman and two boys who they say were recent newcomers to Canada and haven't been seen since Christmas Eve.

Sadaf Rassoli, 29, and two boys Arman, 9, and Eman, 3, were last seen in the Queen Street East and Parliament Street area.

Det.-Const. Alex Wallace told CBC News the family had been staying at a facility that supports refugees and had only been in the country for about a few months. They were reported missing by a staff member at the facility on Tuesday, Jan. 8, Wallace said.

"We're actively trying to talk to people who we think might have known them," said Wallace, adding that police have had help from the community in trying to locate the family.

It's not known whether there's a language barrier but police say that could be a concern.

Wallace says police want to send a message to the family that they aren't in any kind of trouble and says he's hopeful they're close to finding them.

Sadaf is described as 5'7" with a medium build and brown eyes, wearing a black or blue hijab. Arman is described as 4' while Eman is 3', each with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. Police are concerned for the trio's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.