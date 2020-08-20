Police seek help to identify newborn washed up on Pickering shoreline

Police in Durham Region are again appealing to the public to help identify a newborn whose body washed up on a Pickering beach two weeks ago.

The baby boy was found by a passerby on Aug. 6 along the shoreline of Lake Ontario in the area of Frisco Road and Montgomery Park Road.

At the time, police said they didn't know how long the baby had been in the water or how it got there.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, but have so far turned up few leads, police said in a news release Thursday.

Homicide investigators have taken carriage of this investigation by the Lake Ontario waterfeont trail in Pickering. Newborn infant located deceased in water by a citizen. Coroner attended scene. Post mortem to be conducted in coming days. More info to follow. <a href="https://t.co/DXQ1t0GagP">pic.twitter.com/DXQ1t0GagP</a> —@DRPS

A post-mortem exam also yielded little information, they said.

Police now urging witnesses or anyone with information about the baby or his mother to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407 or leave any anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.